Mumbai: Infant baby found abandoned near dustbin, 'MHB ki Beti' now has adoption requests | Twitter/@MumbaiPolice

On Wednesday night, the Mumbai Police control room received a call from a passer-by who reported an infant lying next to a dustbin at the IC Colony area in Borivali.

According to MHB Colony police, the passer-by had heard the crying sound of the infant baby when he first spotted her. The baby was a girl, and as per preliminary investigation, the case looks like the parents had abandoned the girl for unknown reasons.

The Nirbhaya Squad of the Mumbai Police, a special team of women police personnel, who reached the spot, took the infant baby to Shatabdi Hospital for necessary check-ups. However, the baby had reportedly suffered no injuries.

The police said that they will be taking responsibility for the female child by providing her education till she is officially adopted by a family.

Taking the matter to Facebook, senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, MHB Colony Police, said, "Humanity is shown by MHB Borivali Police Station towards the newborn female child who was abandoned in the garbage. Police show humanity by coming forward to help the newborn by taking responsibility for her education."

The Mumbai Police's official Twitter account too appreciated the MHB Police for their action. In their post, the infant was referred to as 'MHB Police Station ki Beti', which means 'Child of MHB Police Station'.

Immediately after this blew up on social media, the officer and the police station started receiving requests to adopt the infant baby. Several netizens also started showing interest in adopting the baby.

"We have requested the interested families to follow the official procedure of adoption. We will be happy if she is taken by a good family," said a police officer at the MHB Police Station.

Subsequently, the police have also initiated an investigation to locate the people who abandoned the baby. An FIR has been registered in the case under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years by a parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code.