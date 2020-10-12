Power cut across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane - BMC releases emergency helpline numbers

On Monday morning, there was a power outage across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, affecting large parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. This in turn had affected the railways as well as prompting the postponement of exams, delaying of court proceedings and more.

Amid this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has released a set of emergency helpline numbers in case of emergencies. This can be utilised by residents of Mumbai.

Emergency Helpline Numbers:

022-22694727

022-22694725

022-22704403