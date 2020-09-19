Post Sena exit, NDA is a fragmented alliance, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A day after the resignation of Akali Dal Minister Harsimrat Badal from the Union Cabinet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that after his party was forced to leave the NDA, it has been a fragmented alliance. Raut said Bal Thackeray and Prakash Singh Badal were two strong pillars of the NDA and nobody can imagine NDA without Shiv Sena or Shiv Sena without NDA and it is also applicable to Akali Dal.

‘’I have learnt that Hasimrat Badal has resigned opposing the Centre’s three bills relating to the farming sector. There should have been a detailed discussion among the NDA partners on these bills. Such a discussion on the major policy was expected and it would have been better among NDA partners when the government is tabling these bills,’’ said Raut. ‘’We cannot forget our long relationships with BJP and involvement as an ally in the NDA,’’ he noted.

‘’In NDA, the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal were two loyal and experienced allies while TDP was not a consistent ally,’’ said Raut. As far as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is concerned he had left and again re-joined NDA. ‘’As on date Nitish Kumar is in NDA but cannot predict what will be his next step,’’ he noted.

"I don’t think there are cordial relations between BJP and NDA allies,’’ said Raut.

On Shiv Sena’s stand on three finance bills, Raut said there has not been a discussion within the party. ‘’However, I will discuss with former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar the provisions of these three bills,’’ he added.