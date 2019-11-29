Post-Poll manifesto: Farm loan waiver to be implemented immediately; 80% reservation in jobs

The CMP was unveiled by state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, NCP state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

“There will be two coordination committees -- one for coordination with the state government and the other for coordination among the alliance partners,” the leaders told the media.

A law shall be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local and domiciled youths and fellowship for educated unemployed youth.

Immediate loan waiver will be granted to provide urgent assistance to farmers, who have suffered due to unseasonal rains and floods. The crop insurance scheme will be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops, it has been pledged.

There will also be remunerative prices and a sustainable water supply system for drought-ravaged areas.

Unemployment: The process of filling all vacant posts in the state government shall be initiated.

Women: Girls of economically weaker sections will be given free education. Working women's hostels will be constructed in district headquarters.

Education: Zero-per cent loans to children of farm labourers and students belonging to economically weaker sections.

Urban Development: To improve roads in urban areas, a scheme on the lines of the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojna shall be implemented. Separate financial provision will be made to improve road quality elsewhere.

500-sq feet carpet area free of cost will be provided to eligible slum-dwellers under the Slum Rehabilitation programme, instead of the 300-sqft tenements presently being provided.

Health: One-Rupee clinics proposed to ensure good and affordable healthcare to all citizens, will be launched at the taluka-level to facilitate pathological tests.

Super-speciality hospitals and medical colleges will be established in a phased manner in all districts. Health insurance cover will be provided for every resident of the state.

Industry: To attract new investment in the information technology sector, policy reforms will be simplified.