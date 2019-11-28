Mumbai Traffic Update: Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in, here are the roads you need to avoid today

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai police has issued an advisory with alternative routes and diversions.

The police have mapped out a detailed route plan to ensure a smooth commute.

A huge number of supporters, as well as various VVIPs and political leaders are expected to be in attendance.

The traffic restrictions will go into effect from 3 pm on Thurday and remain in effect till 9 pm.

As per the press note released by the Mumbai Police, there shall be no parking on the following roads:

1. Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to MB Raut Road)

2. Keluskar Road, Dadar

2. M B Raut Marg (from its junction with SVS Road), Dadar

4. Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadar

5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar

6. Lt Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No. 6 unto Shitaladevi Temple Junction)

7. NC Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar

8. Kirti College lane

9. Kashinath Dhuru Road

10. P Balu Marg, Prabhadevi

11. Aadarsh Nagar, Worli Koliwada

12. RAK 4 Road

13. Five Gardens

14. Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai

15. Ranade Road

16. PN Kotnis Road (near Hinduja Hospital)

The police advisory also includes details about areas with no-entry for vehicles and optional routes:

1. Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Hari Om Junction, Mahim

OPTIONAL ROUTE: From Siddhivinayak Junction up to SK Bole Road-Agar Bazar-Portuguese Church-Gokhale Road

2. From Raja Badhe Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction, Dadar

OPTIONAL ROUTE: LJ Road-Gokhale Road-Steel Man Junction right turn towards SVS Road

3. Lt Dilip Gupte Marg from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic

OPTIONAL ROUTE: From Raja Bade Junction towards LJ Road

4. From Gadkari Chowk up to Keluskar Road (South and North), Dadar

OPTIONAL ROUTE: MB Raut Marg from Senapati Bapat Statue up to Dadasaheb Rege Marg

5. Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction up to LJ Marg, Mahim

The Mumbai police also has advice for those coming for the oath taking ceremony.

Vehicles coming from various areas, it writes on Twitter, will drop participants at Alignment Point and proceed to the reserved parking lot. All Public Parking Lots will be free for parking.

