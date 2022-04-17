Poor supply of mangoes keeps retail price intact

April is the peak season when the wholesale market at Vashi receives the maximum quantity of mangoes, especially Alphonso. However, traders at the wholesale market say the supply is almost half and that is why the prices of mangoes are not coming down.

Normally, during April, the Agriculture Produce Market committee (APMC) receives around 80,000 to 90,000 boxes of all varieties of mangoes everyday. However, the market received from 45,000 to 50,000 boxes.

While prices of other varieties of mangoes have dropped, there is not much change in the Alphonos price. Boxes of 4 to 6 dozen are being sold at the rate from Rs. 2,000 to Rs 5,000, depending upon the quality and size.

During February, Alphonso, the king of all fruits, is the main attraction in the fruit market at APMC as it starts arriving in good quantity. However, untimely rains have reduced the production of Alphonso.

“Unseasonal rains during the flowering period have had a major impact on production. As a result, the supply is currently declining. The supply of Alphonso is low from the beginning of the season,” said a trader from APMC fruit market.

“April and May are the main seasons for Alphonso. During this period, about 80,000 to 90,000 boxes of Alphonso arrive. The supply of Karnataka Alphonso increases during this period and prices drop,” said the trader. He added that there is no major increase in supply, mango lovers have to pay a higher price.

There is huge demand for Alphonso this year as people could not enjoy the fruits during two years of Covid. However, the market is not receiving in good quantity. At present, 26,000 boxes of Devgad Alphonso are coming in the market, while 20,000 crates of Alphonso are arriving from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Traders are expecting an increase in Alphonso mango arrival between April 25 and May 10.

