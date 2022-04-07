Navi Mumbai: As supply dips, price of Alphonso mangoes increases

After a brief rise in supply of mangoes at the wholesale market in Vashi, there is dip and this has resulted in the price rise. In the last week, Alphonso mangoes have seen around 20 percent price rise. Now, a five-dozen box of premium quality Alphonso costs around Rs 4800 to Rs 5000 which was earlier available around Rs 4000.

According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), this happens during the season. “The supply keeps fluctuating the whole season and accordingly prices,” said a trader.

Normally, the supply increases after Gudi Padwa and a number of varieties of mango arrive in the market.

“The rates of mangoes are expected to come down after two weeks. Earlier, climate change and uneven weather conditions didn’t play a role in affecting the market. The mango rates will come down after April 20 and will continue to lie on the same wave until then”, said another trader.

The batches of Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes have also started arriving. The rates for this breed of Alphonso are also similar to that of Devgad Alphonso.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:50 AM IST