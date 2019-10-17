Polls: IT seizes Rs 16cr unaccounted cash

MUMBAI: The Income-Tax Department has so far seized unaccounted cash totaling to around Rs 15.5 crore in Mumbai since the model code of conduct came into force for the assembly elections 2019, in Maharashtra. This apart, the strength of the quick response teams formed for this period has been further increased with additional manpower to ensure that the elections are free from the influence of cash and/or valuables. The department will give special attention to the movement of unaccounted cash/valuables and also prohibition on distribution of cash/valuables meant for wooing the electorate, particularly during the period when the election campaign ceases on October 19 till the date of polling