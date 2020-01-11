'Politicization of schools mustn't be tolerated' Aaditya slams BJP for pro-CAA campaign at a Mumbai school

Cabinet Minister and MLA Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray has condemned the BJP government’s pro-CAA campaign at a school in Mumbai.
Among the political personalities who have belittled BJP’s attempt at changing the narrative is Aaditya Thackeray, the Tourism and Environment Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra.
Aaditya took to twitter to slam BJP for campaigning at a Mumbai school, he said, “To campaign abt an Act in schools is ridiculous.”
Sumita Suman Singh, Mahamantri of BJP’s Uttar Bharatiya Morcha addressed a gathering of about 1,000 students, aged 9 to 17, and 40 teachers from Shree Dayanand Balak, Balika Vidyalay & Junior College yesterday, reported a leading daily.
Singh said, “We must protect our nation from traitors (Bharat ke gaddaro se hume apna desh surakshit rakhna hai).”
He also questioned BJP’s intent behind the amended act and said that schools should not be politicised. He wrote on Twitter, “What is the need for such political campaigning justification, if there is no ill intent? Politicisation of schools mustn’t be tolerated.”
Aaditya also said that if a politician has to speak at a school, they must “speak on gender equality, helmets, cleanliness!”
Several BJP leaders addressed the gathering at Matunga’s Lakhamshi Napoo Garden. Rajesh Shirwadkar- south-central Jilhamantri, Nehal Shah- BJP Corporator and B.P Singh were a part of an hour-long programme organized by the party to ‘dismiss misinformation’ and ‘spread awareness’ about CAA.
The BJP has been at the receiving end of massive criticism for its amended Citizenship Act from across the nation. To curb the growing dissent and criticism, the ruling party had launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)