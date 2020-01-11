'Politicization of schools mustn't be tolerated' Aaditya slams BJP for pro-CAA campaign at a Mumbai school

Cabinet Minister and MLA Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray has condemned the BJP government’s pro-CAA campaign at a school in Mumbai.

Among the political personalities who have belittled BJP’s attempt at changing the narrative is Aaditya Thackeray, the Tourism and Environment Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra.

Aaditya took to twitter to slam BJP for campaigning at a Mumbai school, he said, “To campaign abt an Act in schools is ridiculous.”