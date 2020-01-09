'Students are forced to be a part of CAA, it is unacceptable': Furious parents after Gujarat school makes students pen down pro-CAA postcards to PM Modi

Ahmedabad: An Ahmedabad-based private school asked its students, from Class 5 to 10, to write a message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 on Tuesday. " Congratulations. I, citizen of India, congratulate honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). I and my family support this act," the postcard read.

However, exasperated parents protested on Wednesday against the schools move and as a result the school management apologoised to the parents and said that this exercise was a misunderstanding. The school returned the postcards to the parents but they tore them up.

This happened at Little Star school, an all-girls school in Kankaria area of Ahmedabad. The parents said that the teachers had written the message on the blackboard during their classes and asked them to copy it down on the postcards and address it to the PMO, South Block Secretariat building, Raisina Hills, New Delhi along with their residence address.

“My daughter studies in Class VI. I got to know on Tuesday evening that her teacher had asked the entire class to write congratulatory messages in support of CAA to Modi. My child doesn’t understand the issue. She is being forced to be a part of it, which is unacceptable to us,” Indian Express quoted a parent.

Parents of these students reached the trustee's office and protested against the exercise on Wednesday. The school management, however, denied all allegations against them. “The issue has been sorted out, it was a case of misuse of authority by some teachers who conducted the exercise in some classes on Tuesday without my knowledge. We returned the postcards to the parents, and they tore them up,”Indian Express quoted Jinesh Parasram, who is the trustee and owner of the school.