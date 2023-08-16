Political Manoeuvring In Mumbai: Nawab Malik's Influence Draws Attention Of Both NCP Factions

Nawab Malik, the controversial minister who has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate of alleged links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, is being intensely wooed by the both the factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Malik was granted a two-month interim bail by the court on health grounds since he is suffering from a kidney ailment.

Supriya Sule, M.P, and daughter of Sharad Pawar, went to Criticare Hospital, Kurla (west) on Monday where she had to wait for four hours before he emerged from the hospital after completing the bail formalities.

She went along with him to his Kurla residence and held discussions. She claimed that no politics was discussed. "Nawab is like my brother and when I came to know that he was being discharged, I went to receive him," she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Praful Patel, Jayant Patil visit Nawab Malik's home

Not to be left behind, Praful Patel and Jayant Patil of the breakaway NCP, called on Malik at his home. Initially, there were several party workers in the living room. But later they were asked to clear the room where Patel and Patil were closetted with the controversial minister for two hours.

Malik is likely to meet Sharad Pawar soon and seek his advice on his next course of action. If he aligns with the pro-BJP faction then the chances of him being taken off the ED hook are good.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Power and influence of Nawab Malik

Malik hails from Uttar Pradesh and has a good base from Muslim migrants from that state who have made Mumbai their home. His role will be crucial in mobilising Muslim votes during the elections. It may be recalled that even though he was arrested because of alleged links with D Company, he was not removed from the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) M.P. Sanjay Raut has advised the Congress to field Priyanka Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is currently being represented by Modi and the Shiv Sena (UBT) feels that Priyanka will be able to defeat him. Raut also said the BJP would be defeated in Rae Bareli and Amethi LS constituencies.