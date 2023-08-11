Mumbai News: Will Nawab Malik Succumb To Pressure Of Taking Sides?

Nawab Malik | ANI

Mumbai: The grant of bail, albeit an interim one, to Nawab Malik by the Supreme Court on Friday has come as a relief to his family and political supporters. The question being asked is, which faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) he will join; the one led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar or the one led by Sharad Pawar.

Malik, a veteran politician with a sharp understanding of politics, has consistently been against the ideology of the BJP with which Pawar Jr has aligned himself. But then the problem is that Sharad Pawar, who has only a handful of MLAs left with him, has very little to offer Malik.

Sharad Pawar's current political stand

Pawar Sr is still to get his feet in state politics after the body blow delivered by his nephew’s rebellion. Also, his political credibility has taken a big hit following his flip flow on a slew of issues. An NCP insider said, “Given this background, it is not clear what role Malik will be able to play in Pawar saheb’s party, which actually has been reduced to a rump.”

It may be recalled that when Sanjay Raut, MP and confidante of Uddhav Thackeray, was in trouble, Sharad Pawar specially flew down to New Delhi to plead his case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He did no such thing when his own party leader, Nawab Malik, was in deep trouble. This is one factor which has been rankling Malik’s supporters.

Also when Malik held press conferences on a daily basis against the then zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede, his boss Pawar had maintained studied silence.

What happens if Nawab Malik joins Ajit Pawar's camp?

If Malik casts his lot with Ajit Pawar then there is a possibility of him securing tacit help from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested him on February 23, 2022 in an alleged case of money laundering involving Mumbai’s underworld. It may be recalled that several leaders of the NCP and the Shiv Sena, against whom cases were filed by the ED, heaved a sigh of relief after they either defected to the BJP or extended their support to the saffron ruling party.

It is noteworthy that the government counsel did not oppose Malik’s bail application before a Supreme Court division bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi. But a good deal will depend on Malik’s health condition. He has been undergoing treatment for 16 months for a kidney ailment.

