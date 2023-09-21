Political Banners Displayed Near Ganesh Pandals Spark Concern in Mumbai Ahead of 2024 Elections | FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the BJP are showcasing their strength by displaying more banners and posters near Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai. This Ganesh festival marks the last one before the 2024 elections.

The Ganesh Festival has just begun in Mumbai, and Gauri Pujan has also commenced in various homes across the city. However, illegal political banners and hoardings are being displayed throughout Mumbai. Among the total banners, workers from the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have displayed more banners throughout the city. Additionally, MNS and the Congress party have also erected banners in some areas.

BMC's laid back approach

At the beginning of September, CM Eknath Shinde directed BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal to instruct his officers to keep Mumbai clean during the Ganesh festival. At that time, he also ordered the removal of illegal banners that were defacing the city. BMC initiated action accordingly. However, in recent days, it appears that BMC has stopped taking action against illegal banners. Once again, political banners conveying messages about the Ganesh festival have covered poles, trees, walls, and squares in Mumbai.

BMC officers and employees are hesitant to take action against political banners, primarily because most of them belong to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the BJP.

An anonymous BMC officer stated, 'Like every year, we have allowed every Ganesh Mandals to display advertisement banners within 100 meters of their Ganesh Pandal. However, in areas like Parel, Lal Baug, Dadar, Sewri, and Vikhroli, where Ganesh Pandals are situated close to each other, you can see more advertisements and political banners. But we can't take action now because, according to BMC rules, they can display advertisement banners within 100 meters of their pandals.'

