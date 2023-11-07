Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers | FPJ

Thane: In a filmy style the team of police from Manpada police station in Dombivali posed as brick kiln workers to arrest a wanted accused from Uttar Pradesh in a theft case. The police informed about the incidents on Tuesday.

Sunil Kurade, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivali and Kalyan division said, "The team apprehended the accused Rajesh Arvind Rajbhar from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on October 30, 2023. The accused had broken into a house in Dombivili town and stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 21.26 lakh in August."

Police officers who posed as brick kiln workers | FPJ

Cops stayed at facility for 10 days

During the probe, the police received a tip-off that the accused had fled to Lalganj village in Azamgarh and was hiding there, said the police officials on the condition of anonymity. Kurade added, "A team of three policemen went to the village and stayed there for 10 days, posing as brick kiln workers to apprehend him."

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector, at Manpada police station, said, "The accused was involved in 22 cases of thefts in the Thane police commissionerate. We are further investigating to find out more about the case."

