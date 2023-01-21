Police least bothered to take action against Sherlyn: Rakhi's lawyer after Chopra not being summoned yet

Rakhi Sawant (L), Sherlyn Chopra (R) |

Mumbai: After the interrogation of actress Rakhi Sawant by the Amboli police on Thursday, another actress and model Sherlyn Chopra is likely to be summoned by the Oshiwara police for questioning. Both Sawant and Chopra have filed FIRs against each other at Oshiwara and Amboli police stations respectively.

'All charges in FIR against Rakhi were bailable offences,' said her lawyer

Sawant remained subdued after her five-hour-long detention at Amboli police station on Thursday and refused to talk about the case. Her lawyer Falguni Bhrahmbhatt insisted that all the charges in the FIR against her client were bailable offences. She asked why the Oshiwara police did not summon Chopra for questioning. “The Oshiwara police is least bothered about taking action on the FIR against Sherlyn filed by Rakhi but the Amboli police was quick to detain Rakhi,” alleged Brahmbhatt.

Rakhi detained by Amboli Police, while case against Sherlyn is under investigation

According to senior police officials, Sawant was brought to Amboli Police station after her anticipatory bail was rejected by the Dindoshi Sessions Court on Wednesday and allowed to return home in the evening as her mother was in ICU while the Oshiwara case against Sherlyn was still under investigation and she would be called to join the probe soon.

Oshiwara Police inspector Manohar Dhanawade declined to comment on the case stating investigation is in progress.