Police constable commits suicide due to family dispute

Mumbai: A police head constable committed suicide by hanging himself at his native village in Sakri taluka of Dhule district. Kaluram Chaitram Ahire, 57, was posted in Mantralaya's security department. Mr Ahire lived in Vishal Nagari Apartments in Kalyan's Vijay Nagar area. It is alleged that he had two wives and there was a family dispute in this regard.

According to information received by the police, on Thursday Mr Ahire told his brother that he would be leaving for Mumbai, after which his brother and family members left for agricultural work. Around 6pm, when the family returned home, they saw Mr Ahire had hanged himself.

“Our team reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Mr Ahire committed suicide by tying a rope around his neck and suspending it from the wooden ceiling of the cowshed,” said a police officer.

Pimpalner police station in-charge, assistant police inspector Sachin Salunkhe said investigations are being carried out. “Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Ahire has two wives and there is a family dispute regarding this. We are trying to ascertain the root cause of the suicide,” he said.

