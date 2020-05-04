Police constable arrested for Rs 7 crore gold jewellery heist

According to the police, the interrogation of the accused revealed the involvement of Rathod, who was previously posted at MIDC police station. Initially he was denying his role however part of booty was recovered from and he was arrested".

On May 22, owner of the Andheri-based workshop approached the police and complained of a break-in incident at the premises, where he claimed that valuables worth Rs 7.09 crore were stolen. The accused had broken into the workshop by cutting the cement ceiling and later cut the lockers with gas cutters.

During its probe MIDC police first arrested Vipul Chambariya, 35, owner of a foundation which provided food packets and essentials to needy amid the lockdown. Chambariya then led the police to a stock broker Diman Chauhan, 32, who gave them information about the premises as well as the valuables stored in them.

Police has also arrested the workshop's watchman, Munnaprasad Khairvar, 49, who aided the break-in.