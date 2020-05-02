Police bust hooch brewing unit in Bhayandar amid lockdown

Despite a nationwide lockdown imposed owing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, isolated zones running deep into the jungles and marshy land in and around the villages of Bhayandar continue to be the favourite destinations for illicit liquor brewers.

Continuing their crackdown against the illicit liquor mafia in the region, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police unearthed a liquor brewing unit (Hath Bhatti) in Murdha village near Bhayandar on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off a police team led by PSI Dhaigude raided the brewing unit and found raw ingredients including jaggery other manufacturing equipment worth more than Rs. 45,000.

While the police destroyed the equipment used to brew the illicit liquor, no one was arrested in the operation as the miscreants including the den operator identified as Raju Koli had escaped even before the police team could reach the spot.

Saddled with a daunting task of implementing the lockdown, the overburdened police force is trying hard to weed out the illegalities; however officials from the excise wing are apparently playing blind to the activities.

Meanwhile, a case under section 65-f (uses, keeps or has in his possession any materials, still utensils, implements or apparatus for the purpose of manufacturing any intoxicant) of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949 has been registered in this context. Further investigations were on.