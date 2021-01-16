Mumbai: PLMA court rejects bail plea of Sarnaik's 'associate' Chandole in money laundering case

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chandole was arrested in November last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case involving a firm providing security services and others.

His bail plea was rejected by special PMLA Judge A A Nandgoankar, though the detailed order had not been made available as yet.

The ED has said it is probing alleged suspicious dealings of Chandole, Sarnaik, security service providing firm Tops Group and its promoter Rahul Nanda, all of whom have denied the allegations.