PMGSY to construct new road connects ten villages in Panvel Taluka

Navi Mumbai: More than 25,000 residents of around 10 villages in Panvel Taluka will get good connectivity with the city as the road connecting these villages will be repaired under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The 7-km road was in a poor condition for almost one-and-a-half decades

The asphalting of Dundre-Wakdi-Shivansai-Ritghar road that connects with Panvel-Matheran road has been approved by the Central government under the PMGSY. However, a nine-month untiring effort of Panvel Sangharsh Samiti, a social organisation, made it possible.

According to residents, the road was in pathetic condition and during monsoon, it used to become dangerous. They approached everyone including local representatives, however, they did not get any solution.

A delegation of Ritghar Gram Panchayat called on Panvel Sangharsh Samiti to address their problem. Kantilal Kadu, president of Panvel Sangharsh Samiti, said that since the budget of the repair was more than Rs 1 crore, local body or public representatives were not taking much interest. “We met the district guardian minister and member of parliament and discussed the problem and sent a proposal to Raigad Divisional Chief Engineer of PMGSY,” said Kadu. He added that we also sent a letter to the chief minister and finally the proposal was accepted.

Now, a new road will be constructed on the 7-km stretch that will connect around 10 to 12 villages covering over 25,000 populations. “The copy of the approval has yet to come. However, the online status is showing accepted,” said Kadu. He added that official from Raigad regional chief engineer that tender will be floated in few months for construction of the new road.

“It will be a great relief for everyone especially pregnant women as they have to go to the city for delivery,” said Anuradha Waghmare, Sarpanch of Ritghar Gram Panchayat.