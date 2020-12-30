PMC Bank scam: Sanjay Raut warns of legal action against BJP leaders

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday warned BJP leaders of legal action for linking his family’s name to the scam involving the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Raut wrote: "Suddenly many mini lotuses are blooming along with godi media after news of my family receiving ED notice was made public. People are aware of how 'caged parrots' are being released for political vendetta. My family's name is mischievously being linked to PMC and HDIL scam. I challenge them to prove it or face legal action. Enough is enough."

Raut has dropped sufficient hints at initiating legal action if he and his wife will be targeted in connection with the PMC Bank scam.

Raut on Tuesday had tweeted, “You try million To discredit me Whenever I am scattered I grew twice as fast.”

Earlier, Raut in a tweet cited two lines of a famous song. “Aa dekhen zara kisme kitna hai dum. Jamke rakhna kadam mere saathiya (Come let’s see who has more courage. Put your foot forward, firmly, my companion).”

At a press conference on Monday, Sanjay Raut denied any wrongdoing on his wife's part and said they have been in correspondence with the agency in connection with the case for about a month and a half.

Raut said details regarding the Rs 55-lakh loan transaction have already been submitted to the ED.

“We are middle-class people. My wife had taken a loan from a friend 10 years ago to purchase a house. Details have been given to the Income-Tax (department) and also mentioned in my Rajya Sabha affidavit. The ED woke up to this deal after 10 years,” the Sena leader told the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a fresh summon to Raut's wife Varsha and asked her to join the investigation on January 5, 2021 in connection with the PMC Bank scam case.