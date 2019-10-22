PMC Bank Scam: 73-year-old woman dies of cardiac arrest after speaking to her daughter hit by scam

A 73-year-old woman passed away due to cardiac arrest in Solapur after speaking to her Mumbai-based daughter, who has an account with the PMC Bank.

According to the Indian Express, 73-year-old Bharati Sadarangani passed away on Sunday afternoon. She was under a lot of stress over her daughter’s situation, as per her son-in-law Chandan Chotrani. “My wife and I had accounts at the PMC Bank. All of our life savings are in the bank. My wife Hema had been sharing her worries with her mother, who called to check on us daily,” Chandan Chotrani told the leading daily. The Chotranis had around Rs 2.25 crore in the bank.

Sadarangani had no history of heart-related diseases, her family said. She was healthy and there was no indication that something like this could happen. My wife is in deep shock,” Chotrani told the Indian Express.

Earlier, 80-year-old Muralidhar Darra died after his family couldn’t arrange funds for his bypass surgery. Muralidhar’s son Prem Darra (43) said that they Rs 80 lakh in various accounts at the bank. Before him, last Monday, a depositor Sanjay Gulati suffered a cardiac arrest and died at his home in Oshiwara, as all his monies were blocked in the PMC Bank and he could not withdraw cash for his physically challenged son's treatment.

A day later on Tuesday, another depositor, Fattomal Punjabi, died of a cardiac arrest as his life's savings were stuck in the bank. On Wednesday, a lady doctor named Nivedita Bijlani allegedly committed suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills and the PMC Bank crisis was blamed for triggering the circumstances leading to her taking the extreme step.