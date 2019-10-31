PMC Bank crisis: Senior citizen dies, daughter claims stressed over scam

Mumbai: A 68-year-old woman, an account holder of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly died of a heart attack here on Wednesday.

Keshumal Hinduja, a resident of Mulund colony, complained of chest pain on the night of October 29 and she died of a cardiac arrest in a private hospital on October 30, the daughter the deceased said.

The daughter has further stated that her mother, who ran a Kirana shop in the area, was not suffering from any ailment but she was in stress after the PMC bank scam surfaced.