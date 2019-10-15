PMC Bank Crisis: 80-year-old protester who deposited Rs 90 lakh passes away after protests

On Monday, a 51-year-old man, a PMC customer, died after attending protests. The man was identified as Sanjay Gulati suffered a cardiac arrest after he lost his life savings to the scam.

According to Repulicworld.com, 51-year-old Gulati had lost his job at Jet Airways. On Monday, he attended a protest morcha against the PMC bank. Later, when he returned home he suffered massive heart failure due to stress while he was having food. Sanjay was under a lot of stress as first he had lost his job in the Jet Airways and now his life savings were stuck in the PMC Bank, as per reports. Gulati's family has Rs 90 lakh held up in the Oshiwara branch.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she is closely monitoring the developments at PMC Bank, and the RBI governor has assured that customers' interest will be protected.

The police registered an FIR against the top officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank and the promoters of the HDIL, Rakesh Wadhwan, and Sarang. The bank allegedly continued giving loans to the debt-ridden HDIL from 2008 to 2019 despite the previous loans the firm defaulting on earlier loans. This resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 4,355 crore. The ED's criminal case of money laundering is based on a recent FIR filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) alleging irregularities in the financial and loan-giving affairs of the bank.