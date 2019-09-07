PM Narendra Modi to visit Mumbai today

New Delhi/Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai on Saturday to release a brand vision document for Maha Mumbai Metro and lay the foundation stone for three metro lines in the city connecting Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) and Kalyan to Taloja.

He will also lay the foundation of a 32-storey state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan to manage 14 metro lines covering around 340 kms and then inaugurate Bandongri metro station in Kandivali East.

His itinerary also includes inauguration of a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first one under Make in India. The PMO said Modi will address an empowered women’s meet of self-help groups “Mahila Saksham Melava” at Aurangabad.

Modi’s Nagpur visit cancelled

The Prime Minister was scheduled to travel to Nagpur where he many engagements, including inauguration of Aqua Line of Nagpur Metro and another from Lokmanya Nagar metro station to Sitabuldi interchange, were lined up, but his visit has been cancelled due to the forecast of the heavy rain in Nagpur.

He was to launch in Nagpur the Pradhan Mantri Vyapari Maan-Dhan Yojana, a national pension scheme for traders and shopkeepers and inaugurate various projects at Mankapur Stadium, go to AIIMS to inaugurate an out-patient department.

The PM was also to lay the foundation-stones for the project of four-lane of the Nagpur-Umred sections and Saoner-Gondikhairi sections of two national highways. He was also to lay the foundation-stone of ICMR-NIV Satellite Centre of One Health to achieve the goal of one health for human, animal and wildlife.