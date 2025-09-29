PM Modi To Inaugurate Maharashtra’s Short-Term Employable Courses For 75,000 Youth |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the first batch of the Chief Minister’s Short-Term Employable Courses Programme, designed to provide industry-relevant training to 75,000 youth every year. The initiative is being implemented by the state’s Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

Courses to Begin Across Maharashtra from October 9, 2025

From October 9, 2025, a total of 2,506 batches will commence across 419 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools in Maharashtra. Announcing the programme, Skill Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha urged employment-seeking youth to register immediately for the courses.

Skill Development Minister Highlights Objectives

“The scheme aims to provide job-oriented training in a short period to create skilled manpower in line with industry demands, while also opening self-employment opportunities for youth, particularly women candidates and those from rural areas. It will play a vital role in placing Maharashtra at the forefront of emerging technologies and modern trades,” Lodha said.

Utilizing Existing Infrastructure and Online Admissions

The programme will run in government ITIs and technical schools, utilizing available infrastructure outside regular class hours. An online admission system has been developed, with 25% of seats reserved for existing institute students and the rest open to external applicants. Training fees will range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per month.

Courses Offered

The short-term courses will cover both modern and traditional employment-oriented skills, including:

Additive Manufacturing

Aerospace Structure Fitter

Internet of Things (IoT)

Electric Vehicles

Solar Energy

Drone Technology

Cyber Security

Artificial Intelligence

Green Hydrogen

Social Media Influencer Training

Mobile Repair Technician, among others

Eligible candidates include ITI students and graduates, diploma and degree students in higher and technical education, and those who have completed Class 10 or 12. Interested candidates can register online through the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training’s portal https://admission.dvet.gov.in. For more information, applicants may also visit the nearest government ITI or technical school.

Programme Highlights and Special Initiatives

The initiative includes several special features:

364 batches dedicated to women candidates

408 batches in emerging fields like Electric Vehicles, Solar Energy, Green Hydrogen, AI, and IoT

Special trades like “Vaidik Sanskar Junior Assistant” ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela

Inclusive courses for differently-abled students at Sensation Divyang Private ITI, Harangul (Latur)

Training for port drivers at Vadhavan Port

A new Semiconductor Technician trade for women at ITI Dadar

Advanced courses in Welding, CNC, IoT, and Additive Manufacturing at institutes in Amravati, Nagpur, and Gondwadi ITI

Focus on Maharashtra’s Growth in Futuristic Industries

Minister Lodha emphasized that these initiatives will not only enhance employability but also build a skilled workforce to drive Maharashtra’s growth in futuristic industries.