PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over loss of lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai; PMO announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

His office also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi."