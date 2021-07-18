PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over loss of lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai; PMO announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains.
His office also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi."
"Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured," the PMO said in a tweet.
President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the loss of lives in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. “Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in incidents following heavy rain in Mumbai’s Chembur and Vikhroli areas,” he said. "I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish for successful relief and rescue work," he added.
The death toll of Chembur's wall collapse incident reached 17, said Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which reached the site for conducting rescue operations, said that due to a landslide a wall collapsed on some shanties. In the incident that took place in Vikroli, five people have been declared dead.
"Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli," Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), news agency ANI.
With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued Orange alert and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)