PM Modi Praises Mumbai Man Krishna Seshadri's BharatRajya History Website On 137th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat' |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, praised Mumbai-based Krishna Seshadri for his efforts in creating a website dedicated to Indian history, BharatRajya.

Seshadri, a Mumbai resident, spent nearly 15 years exploring ways to make Indian history more engaging and eventually turned his idea into the BharatRajya website.

During the programme, PM Modi praised Seshadri’s initiative and said the website contains information that everyone should know about India. Modi said he came across the website around Ashadha Ekadashi and found the project particularly interesting.

“I found this quite interesting too and thought of learning more about it. I discovered that this work has been done by Shri Krishna Seshadri, a resident of Mumbai,” Modi said during Mann Ki Baat, reported The Economic Times.

Modi also highlighted that Seshadri had no formal background in coding or teaching history. Seshadri, who has a background in engineering followed by an MBA, eventually entered the marketing field but continued to pursue his interest in history.

‘Wanted to change the way people encounter India’s past’

Speaking about the project, Seshadri told Modi that his aim was to change the way people explore India’s past and make it easier to view different kingdoms and empires alongside one another. The website features information about dynasties and kingdoms, including the Cholas, Pallavas, Karkota dynasty of Kashmir and the Ahoms of Assam.

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During their conversation, when Modi asked Seshadri about his interests outside history and technology, he jokingly replied, “I am a boring type of person who remains immersed in history and technology.”

Modi further highlighted the educational value of the project, saying it could benefit not only history students but also people who want to learn about India’s past in a more engaging manner.

‘It has not yet sunk in’

Following the national spotlight on his project, Seshadri spoke to reporters and said he was still processing the recognition.

“To be honest, it has not yet sunk in. The adrenaline is still there, and I still haven’t realised that what started as a very small hobby project could go to such lengths. I am really grateful to everyone, and especially to the Prime Minister, for not only taking notice of this small project, but actually exploring it and then projecting it on Mann Ki Baat. It is still unbelievable for me,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On PM Modi appreciating his work in Mann Ki Baat 137th episode, creator of the BharatRajya website, Krishna Seshadri says, "... To be honest, it has not yet sunk in. The adrenaline is still there, and I still haven’t realised that what started as a… pic.twitter.com/AaUeM05rzc — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

Seshadri further said he was particularly grateful that Modi had personally explored the website rather than simply mentioning it during the programme.

“The beautiful part was that PM Modi didn’t just speak about the website; he had actually experienced it. He scrolled through it and saw the various features we had created, including the correction box,” he added.

‘Biggest validation for my project’

Reflecting on the recognition, Seshadri said Modi’s appreciation of the project was more significant to him than simply being asked questions during the programme.

“Modi Ji, who is deeply entrenched in Indian history, culture and the Indian way of life, liking and appreciating the website is the biggest validation I can ever get for my project. I have always been interested in Indian history,” he said.

Seshadri added that BharatRajya began as a hobby project and that he never imagined it would eventually reach a wider audience or receive recognition from the Prime Minister.