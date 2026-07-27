Nashik: PM Modi Praises District's Water Conservation Efforts, Highlights 'Catch The Rain' Initiative In Mann Ki Baat |

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, lauded Nashik district's remarkable efforts under the 'Catch the Rain' water conservation campaign, highlighting it as a model of community-driven water management.



Under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad, Nashik has been implementing a wide range of water conservation initiatives aimed at strengthening water security through public participation. These include Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, the Silt-Free Dam–Silt-Rich Farm Scheme, desilting and widening of streams, recharge shafts, rainwater harvesting, micro-irrigation, water budgeting, water-efficient agriculture, and the Jaltara initiative.



The district has also undertaken soil and water conservation works on lands allotted under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), along with groundwater recharge, restoration of traditional water bodies, and measures to improve water availability. The active involvement of government departments, gram panchayats, NGOs, and citizens has transformed the campaign into a people's movement across the district.



Recognising these innovative efforts, the National Water Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti invited District Collector Ayush Prasad to present Nashik's successful water management practices during the 55th Water Series Webinar on the theme "Best Practices of Water Management."



During Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the core message of the Catch the Rain campaign: "Wherever rain falls, whenever it falls, conserve it there." He noted that large-scale efforts are underway across the country to restore ponds, wells, stepwells, recharge groundwater, and promote tree plantation.



Referring specifically to Nashik, the Prime Minister said that the district has significantly enhanced its water storage capacity, making it a notable example of effective water conservation. Along with states such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, Nashik was acknowledged for inspiring a nationwide people's movement for water conservation.



The Prime Minister also urged citizens to take responsibility for preserving local ponds, wells, and traditional water bodies, stressing that every drop of water saved today is a valuable investment in the secure future of coming generations.