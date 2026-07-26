Nashik: 29 Teachers Honoured With ‘Post of the Month’ Award For Digital Teaching Innovation | Sourced

Nashik: The ‘Post of the Month’ (POM) award ceremony, organised by the Education Department of Zilla Parishad Nashik to encourage innovative digital initiatives under the ‘Acharya Vinoba Bhave’ program, was held with great enthusiasm today at the Zilla Parishad headquarters. Twenty-nine teachers from the district were felicitated for their outstanding educational work, innovative teaching initiatives, and effective contributions via digital platforms during March, April, May, and June 2026.

This initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Open Link Foundation. The ‘Vinoba App’ provides an effective digital platform for teachers to exchange teaching experiences, innovative educational ideas, Teaching-Learning Material (TLM), and information about various activities. Based on the concept of "Share and Learn," this initiative is helping to build a capable, inspiring, and collaborative community of teachers across the district.

The dignitaries praised the teachers' innovative ideas. They noted that the effective use of digital media, the exchange of experiences, and quality teaching methods are making education in Zilla Parishad schools more effective, inspiring, and competitive.

Nature of the Initiative

Teachers regularly share their teaching methods, educational activities, TLM, and various innovative ideas on the Vinoba App. A successful initiative by one teacher serves as an inspiration for others in the district, thereby enhancing the quality of education. Teachers demonstrated outstanding performance in activities such as Spelling Bee sessions, group reading, spoken English, storytelling and poetry recitation, and morning assembly programs. Teachers from the Yeola, Sinnar, Niphad, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Malegaon, Igatpuri, Dindori, and Kalwan talukas received this award.

This initiative has fostered digital literacy and the exchange of innovative ideas among teachers in the district, and it is expected to lead to significant improvements in the quality of education.