Nashik: Dengue Threat Rises With Monsoon, 22 New Cases Reported In July |

Nashik: With the onset of the monsoon, dengue has once again become a major public health concern in Nashik. A total of 22 new dengue cases have been reported during the first three weeks of July, taking the city's cumulative dengue tally to 45 cases. Meanwhile, the number of suspected dengue patients has climbed to 260, posing a fresh challenge for the health authorities.



Although the Nashik Municipal Corporation claims to be carrying out fogging and other preventive measures, residents from several localities allege that anti-mosquito fogging is largely confined to official records, with little visible action on the ground. As a result, mosquito breeding has increased, raising the risk of vector-borne diseases.



According to the Health Department, 238 patients with dengue-like symptoms were identified in July. Blood tests confirmed dengue infection in 22 of them, indicating that, on average, one new dengue case is being detected every day this month.



Alongside dengue, chikungunya has also made its presence felt, with two cases reported in July. Since January, the city has recorded five chikungunya cases, while 624 suspected patients have been tested for the disease.



Health officials also noted that although a large number of patients are suffering from fever-related illnesses during the monsoon, many of these cases are not being recorded separately. The resurgence of dengue, chikungunya, and other seasonal diseases at the very beginning of the rainy season has heightened public concern.



The Health Department has urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean, eliminate stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding, and seek immediate medical attention if they develop fever or other symptoms associated with mosquito-borne diseases.