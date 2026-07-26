Nashik: Mild Earthquake Tremors Shake Four Talukas, No Major Damage Reported | Sourced

Nashik: Mild earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Nashik district on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday, affecting the talukas of Surgana, Kalwan, Dindori, and Peth. While the tremors created panic among residents, no loss of life or major property damage has been reported, district authorities confirmed.



According to District Collector Ayush Prasad, mild tremors were experienced in Borgaon, Vanzhulpada, Harantekdi, Roti, Shinde, and Mohpada (Chi.) villages in Surgana taluka between 9:55 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials from the district administration and local agencies immediately inspected the affected areas and found no significant damage.

Data provided by the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI), Nashik, recorded four seismic events:

9:55 a.m. – Magnitude 3.0

10:01 a.m. – Magnitude 2.2

10:02 a.m. – Magnitude 2.0

12:10 p.m. – Magnitude 2.5



All tremors were recorded approximately 45–47 km from the Nashik Observatory. Preliminary reports also indicated two mild tremors in Bhanwad village of Dindori taluka.

Midnight Tremors Across Four Talukas

Fresh tremors were reported between Saturday midnight and early Sunday, affecting Kalwan, Surgana, Dindori, and Peth talukas.



In Dalwat village (Kalwan), residents reported that roofs, walls, and windows shook for about 20–30 seconds at 11:56 p.m.

In Surgana, tremors were felt in Borgaon, Surgana town, Sarad, and Chikhli at 11:55 p.m., followed by another tremor at 2:45 a.m. A wall of the government residential school building in Sarad reportedly developed cracks.



Residents of Nanashi and Badgicha Pada in Dindori experienced mild tremors around 11:55 p.m., while Shivshet village in Peth taluka recorded tremors at approximately 2:44 a.m.



Administration on Alert

The District Disaster Management Department confirmed that no casualties or significant property damage have been reported anywhere in the district. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and have urged citizens not to believe rumours and to follow official advisories.



The District Disaster Management Control Room remains fully operational. Emergency assistance is available through the toll-free number 1077 and 0253-2314181. Experts from MERI, Nashik, and other technical agencies are continuously analysing seismic activity in the region.