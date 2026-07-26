PM Modi Highlights Grassroots Innovations, Women Entrepreneurs In 136th Mann Ki Baat | X - ANI

New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted inspiring stories from across India during the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', featuring achievements in science, environmental conservation, traditional crafts, entrepreneurship and cultural preservation.

From a Manipur-born astrophysicist involved in the discovery of a young galaxy cluster to women-led entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh and waste recycling initiatives in Bihar, the Prime Minister showcased examples of innovation and community participation.

PM Modi highlighted the contribution of Dr Ronaldo Laishram, an astrophysicist from Manipur working in Japan, who was part of a team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies.

"His name is Ronaldo, but he's an astrophysicist. He works in Japan and was part of the team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies. They named this entire cluster the Loktak proto-cluster, after a beautiful lake in Manipur," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the discovery reflected India's growing contribution to global scientific research.

Highlighting environmental initiatives, PM Modi praised a 'Waste to Wealth' project in Sitamarhi, Bihar, where discarded plastic is being recycled to create benches for public spaces.

He said around 40 kg of single-use plastic is used to make one bench, which is installed in government schools, parks and other public areas.

"This initiative shows us that 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' is no longer just a slogan but is becoming a part of our lives," he said.

The initiative has also generated local employment opportunities while spreading awareness about environmental conservation.

Watch: In the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "My dear fellow countrymen, Now I want to tell you about a person whose story will make every Indian proud. He is someone who has made remarkable contributions in the fields of science and innovation… pic.twitter.com/Wmqe1cnZNV — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

PM Modi highlighted conservation efforts in Gujarat, saying the Indian Grey Hornbill has re-established its nest in Gir forests after nearly six decades.

"After nearly 60 years, the Indian Grey Hornbill is re-establishing its nest in the Gir forests of Gujarat. This is the result of years of conservation and restoration efforts," he said.

Calling hornbills the "farmers of the forests", Modi said the birds help regenerate forests by spreading seeds after consuming fruits.

The Prime Minister also praised public participation in Ahmedabad, where more than 3.5 lakh saplings were planted in the Bhaij area within an hour.

Over 25,000 people participated in the plantation drive, which has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records.

"In the coming years, these saplings will form a dense urban forest," Modi said.

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Highlighting women-led entrepreneurship, PM Modi spoke about a Self Help Group from Lakhiwala village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, which developed 'Vidur Prerana Swadeshi Herbal Tea'.

The herbal tea contains natural ingredients such as lemongrass, giloy, liquorice, basil, raw turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom and fennel.

Modi said the initiative started with an investment of just Rs 1 lakh but has now reached major institutions across the country.

"When local knowledge, nature, and women's confidence come together, even a small effort can become the beginning of big change," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted efforts to preserve Kashmir's traditional 'Wagu' mat-making craft, made from reeds and paddy straw.

He praised Srinagar-based Ghulam Hussain and his daughter Tanzila for working to revive the centuries-old craft despite challenges.

The Prime Minister also spoke about a Sanskrit club at a school in South Chittoor, Ernakulam, Kerala, where a project called 'Aksharakanduk' connects Sanskrit letters with football terms to make learning engaging for children.

He further highlighted efforts by Suraj Kumar Debbarma to revive Tripura's traditional bamboo musical instrument 'Chongprung', which has three strings and produces a sound similar to the sarod.

Several BJP leaders and Chief Ministers listened to the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' across the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP national president Nitin Nabin heard the programme in Patna, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened in Raipur.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the programme in Agartala, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heard the address in Kamrup.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)