'Peaceful Student Protest Was Hijacked by Hooligans, Political Parties': Raveena Tandon | X

Mumbai, July 26: Actress Raveena Tandon has praised peaceful student protests in Mizoram, saying they set an example for others, while expressing concern that similar movements in some states were allegedly hijacked by "hooligans, political parties and people looking for opportunities to gain limelight."

The 'Mohra' actress shared her views in an Instagram post, where she spoke about student movements, environmental campaigns and the need for greater awareness among people regarding issues affecting future generations.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Raveena said she was happy that people's voices were finally being heard and expressed hope for meaningful change.

She linked the ongoing protests with earlier environmental, wildlife and deforestation-related movements, saying several such campaigns had faced setbacks but awareness among people was increasing.

"Happy and Proud that voices are finally being heard... and there is hope. Till now environmental/ community animals / wildlife / deforestation protests were reaching dead ends and losing battles. People are awakening and the future generations have to realise that this is the only planet we have. There is no Planet B," she wrote.

Raveena praised the peaceful protests in Mizoram and other states, saying they demonstrated how movements could be carried out effectively.

"The peaceful protests in Mizoram and other states have led by example. Salute to them," she said.

She added that while peaceful movements had gained attention, some protests were disrupted by people she described as non-students and unruly elements.

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Raveena criticised incidents of violence and damage to public property during protests, saying such actions could derail genuine demands.

"The violence and damaging public property was definitely unruly elements at work. Those non-students could've derailed this protest," she wrote.

She expressed hope that the developments would lead to reforms in India's education system, including reducing corruption and improving access to education.

"After this hoping and praying for a positive change in our education system, eradicating corruption in even our state-run schools. Easy access to education for all," she added.

The actress' remarks came amid nationwide protests led by the social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

The movement gained momentum after student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with protesters demanding reforms in the examination system and accountability from authorities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 following weeks of demonstrations.

Hundreds of students in Mizoram had also participated in a CJP protest, where they sang "Give Me Some Sunshine" as a symbolic display of unity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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