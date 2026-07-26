'Speak When You Feel Ready': Saanvie Tallwar Reflects On Allegations Against Karan Kundrra | X

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS): Television actress Saanvie Tallwar has opened up about her alleged abuse claims against actor Karan Kundrra, saying she believes survivors should speak about their experiences only when they feel ready and comfortable.

Saanvie, who worked with Karan in the television show "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum," had earlier alleged that he took advantage of her during their collaboration. Speaking to IANS, the actress reflected on the controversy and the lessons she learned from that phase of her career.

Saanvie said she has realised the importance of speaking only when she genuinely feels prepared to do so.

"I have learned that I should speak when I genuinely feel ready to do so. Earlier, I chose to speak only to those whom I felt it was important to talk to. As stories pass from one person to another, they often get distorted," she said.

The actress added that she is now comfortable discussing the matter openly because it is her personal choice and she does not worry about public opinion.

"If I believe something is right, I should speak about it," she added.

Also Watch:

When asked why she chose to speak about the issue after a considerable period and what message she had for women who hesitate to share their experiences, Tallwar said everyone should come forward at their own pace.

"I want to tell every woman that if something wrong has happened to you and you were unable to speak about it earlier, it is never too late. Come forward when you feel ready. If you never speak about your experiences, people will never know the truth," she said.

For the unversed, Saanvie had alleged that Karan kissed her without her consent and slapped her while they were working together on "Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum."

She had also claimed that producer Ekta Kapoor intervened following the alleged incident and that changes were subsequently made to the show's direction team.

Karan Kundrra has not been quoted in the report regarding Saanvie's latest remarks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/