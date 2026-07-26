Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Virender Sehwag, Kedar Jadhav Pay Tribute To Indian Army Heroes | X

New Delhi, July 26: Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Kedar Jadhav paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting the nation's sovereignty.

India is observing the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the victory in the 1999 Kargil War and remembering the 527 soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay.

Sharing an emotional tribute on X, Sehwag highlighted the extreme conditions faced by Indian soldiers during the war.

"16,000 feet in height. Snow-covered peaks. The enemy was perched above, our brave soldiers were climbing up from below. Every step for the nation," Sehwag wrote.

He added that soldiers represent the highest form of selflessness, saying they only wish to ensure the safety of the country behind them.

"527 soldiers gave their lives. So that we can sleep peacefully today, breathe freely. 27 years have passed. We will never forget their debt. Salute to all of them. Jai Hind," he said.

16,000 feet ki oonchai. Barf se dhaki chattanein. Dushman upar baitha tha, hamare jawaan neeche se chadh rahe the.

Har kadam desh ke liye.

Duniya mein selfless log dhundhne hain toh zyada door nahi jaana padta. Bas ek fauji ki zindagi dekh lo. Woh sirf itna chahta hai ki uske… pic.twitter.com/S5hBUSrjg4 — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2026

Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav also paid tribute to the armed forces, describing the Kargil victory as an immortal chapter of bravery and patriotism.

"Kargil Victory Day. A humble salute to our brave soldiers who etched an immortal saga of valor, sacrifice, and patriotism on the battlefield of Kargil. It is because of their valor that the Tricolor still flutters proudly today," Jadhav posted.

The Kargil conflict, fought between May and July 1999, was the only conventional war between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The battle took place at heights exceeding 5,000 metres across the mountainous regions of Kargil, Drass, Batalik, Mushkoh and Kaksar in Ladakh.

Read Also Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: War Heroes Recall Tiger Hill Battle And Battlefield Sacrifices

Facing extreme cold, difficult terrain and heavily fortified enemy positions on strategic peaks, Indian forces successfully pushed back Pakistani intruders while maintaining restraint by not crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

#WATCH | Drass: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth says, "I feel a renewed sense of energy and pride. On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to our brave martyrs and offer my heartfelt respects to their families...I simply want to say that the… pic.twitter.com/tDumJPJ7n7 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the war and honour the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The victory remains a symbol of India's military courage and has played a significant role in shaping the country's defence preparedness, strategic planning and security approach.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)