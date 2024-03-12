PM Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains, Lays Foundation For Multiple Development Projects Across The Country

File

PM Modi on Tuesday dedicated 6000 Railway Projects worth more than 85,000 crore and laid the foundation stone of Petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG at Dahej and flagged off 10 Vande Bharat Trains, extension of 4 Vande Bharat Trains and other train services at functions organised simultaneously at several places across the country.

Key Projects & Train Services Launched by Prime Minister

These included laying foundation / dedication of :50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Kendras, 222 Railway Goods Sheds, 51 Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminals, 2646 Digital Controlling of Stations, 35 Railway Workshops / Loco Sheds / Pitlines / Coaching Depots, Doubling / Multi-tracking and Gauge conversion of 1500 kms of railway lines, Automatic Block Signalling of 80 Rail Line sections of 1045 kms, 35 Rail Coach Restaurants, More than 1500 One Station One Product stalls, 975 Solar Powered stations / service buildings, Electrification of 2135 kms of Rail line sections, 401 kms of New Khurja-Sanehwal Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor section, 244 kms of New Makarpura-New Gholvad Western Dedicated Freight Corridor section, Operation Control Centre, Ahmedabad, Phaltan-Baramati New Rail Line and 9 Electric Traction System Upgradation work.The Prime Minister flagged off the 10 Vande Bharat trains including Mysuru-Chennai, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Patna-Lucknow, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central and Bhubaneshwar- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Trains.The Prime Minister also flagged off Extension of 4 Vande Bharat Trains namely: Ahmedabad-Jamnagar up to Okha, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla upto Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow up to Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod upto Mangalore in addition to other train services.

Read Also PM Modi to Inaugurate 10 More Vande Bharat Express Trains Today; Check Timings and Schedule Here

Prime Minister Dedicates 506 Projects to Maharashtra, Including Key Initiatives & Upgrades

The various projects whose Foundation stones were laid / Dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister includes 506 projects in Maharashtra. These included laying foundation / dedication of 150 One Station One Product(OSOP) stalls, 170 Electronic Interlocking Systems, 130 Solar Panels, 18 New Lines / Doubling of Lines / Gauge Conversion, 12 Goods Sheds, 7 Automatic Signalling Systems, 4 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and 3 Electrification Projects. These also included important projects like the dedication of the Coach Factory at Latur.

Establishment Of Workshops, Kendras, & Restaurants Across Maharashtra

Wagon repair workshop at Badnera and Vande Bharat maintenance cum workshop Depot at Pune and inauguration of 5 Jan Aushadi Kendras at LTT, Manmad, Pimpri, Solapur and Nagbhir(Chandrapur district)and Inauguration/ Dedication of 4 Rail Coach Restaurants at Nashik Road, Akola, Andheri and Borivali. The 10 Vande Bharat Trains flagged off by Shri Narendra Modiji, Hon’ble Prime Minister, also included the Kalaburagi – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Train and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Train.

Read Also Gujarat: PM Modi Launches Master Plan Of Historic Gandhi Ashram Memorial In Ahmedabad

Dignitaries Attend Railway Infrastructure Events In Maharashtra

Members of Parliament, Smt Poonam Mahajan and Manoj Kotak graced the function at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Member of Parliament, Shrirang Appa Barne graced the function at Lonavala. Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway attended the function at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Rajneesh Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division attended the function at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.Principal Head of Departments, Officers and Staff of Central Railway attended the functions at CSMT, LTT and Kalyan in large numbers.