Plea seeking ban in Bombay HC; MCI asked to tell if PUBG affects children adversely

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Medical Council of India (MCI) to file an affidavit spelling out if online games, such as PUBG, could have any adverse impact on children, who are addicted to the game.
This comes after the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice NR Borkar noted that the union government was silent on the issue. The bench noted that presently it had no material to show that such games have an adverse effect on children.
The judges were dealing with public interest litigation filed by a Bandra-based minor seeking a ban on mobile game PUBG, claiming that the game promotes violence, aggression and cyberbullying.
During the course of the hearing, government pleader Purnima Kantharia told the bench that the state government has instructed all schools to prohibit students from playing such games on school premises. “However, once children come back home, then parental control is required,” Kantharia submitted.
Accordingly, the bench noted that the union government had no material to show the impact. “Thus, let the MCI file an affidavit on this issue. It will have to give us an opinion if such games have an adverse impact on children,” ACJ Dharmadhikari said.
The bench accordingly posted the matter for further hearing.
