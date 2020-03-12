Plea seeking ban in Bombay HC; MCI asked to tell if PUBG affects children adversely

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Medical Council of India (MCI) to file an affidavit spelling out if online games, such as PUBG, could have any adverse impact on children, who are addicted to the game.

This comes after the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice NR Borkar noted that the union government was silent on the issue. The bench noted that presently it had no material to show that such games have an adverse effect on children.

The judges were dealing with public interest litigation filed by a Bandra-based minor seeking a ban on mobile game PUBG, claiming that the game promotes violence, aggression and cyberbullying.