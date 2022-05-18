Platform ticket price at Pune railway station tripled to Rs 30 to avoid crowding

In an attempt to avoid crowding at Pune railway station premises amid the ongoing summer vacations, Pune railway division has decided to temporarily increase the platform ticket rate from Rs 10 to Rs 30.

The price hike will be applicable between May 18 to 31.

“It should be noted that only passengers with confirmed or RAC tickets are allowed to enter the platform and travel in the train. The passengers in the waiting list are not allowed to enter the platform and travel in the trains. Therefore it is requested that such passengers should not crowd the station”, railways stated in a press release.

