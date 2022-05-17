Attention Mumbaikars, traffic snarls to continue till May 24 due to JVLR flyover repair work

Owing to the ongoing work on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) flyover and the Eastern Express Highway renovation until May 24, the Mumbai traffic police are asking commuters to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) appointed contractor is carrying out the repair work on the JVLR flyover. This includes replacing bearings and expanding joints; out of seven joints, four have been fixed and three more are remaining, said an official.

After three consecutive holidays, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tuesday. This will remain for the next few days. Meanwhile, commuters reacted on Twitter about the traffic problem. A twitter handle NiraliMumbaikar suggested not allowing trucks and other heavy vehicles to use the service roads. Another user, NarevekarSagar, said the service roads on both sides need to be opened to the traffic heading towards Thane. Besides, the Kanjurmarg junction to Kanjurmarg village service road should be temporarily refurbished to ensure easy movement of traffic.

Read the tweets here:

Ghatkopar to Mulund 1.24 Hour #EasternExpressHighwayJammed @mumbaimatterz @MTPHereToHelp @BombayFirst @RoadsOfMumbai @sanjayp_1 #TrafficAlert

Kindly streamline Traffic from Ghatkopar To Mulund on EEH. Heavy Transport Vehicles must ply on service Road. We have to bear this for 8D pic.twitter.com/F5bfZTNnon — nirali (@NiraliMumbaikar) May 16, 2022

Advertisement

Next month, three Western Express Highway flyovers – National Park, DattaPada, and Aarey – will be repaired. The Free Press Journal had reported that a private contractor has been appointed for this flyover work. These three flyovers are over 22 years old and for the first time will undergo repairs. On the Aarey Colony flyover, 312 bearings need to be replaced, which will cost Rs 5.74 crore. The National Park Flyover has 219 bearings that need replacement at a cost of Rs 4.88 crore, while the Dattapada flyover has 396 bearings, which will cost Rs 6.85 crore. The official added that the contractor has given the new bearing procurement order. Despite the monsoon nearing, the expected renovation will begin, the official said.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Court sends accused in Dharavi gangrape case to police custody till May 23

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:55 PM IST