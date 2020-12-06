Pipeline burst floods Mahim Causeway, stalls traffic

Due to a pipeline burst, the entire Mahim causeway was flooded with water on Saturday leading to severe traffic congestion between Mahim and Dadar.

The incident occurred at Mridangacharya Marg, Mahim after a 57-inch underground aqueduct pipeline had burst due to excessive water pressure. The incident took place around 3 pm and traffic via Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg and Machhimar Colony was affected.

Civic officials stated the leakage might have happened due to fluctuating water pressure and the incident has also lead to disruption in water supply in the entire G North and South (Mahim, Matunga, Dadar and Prabhadevi).

Civic officials had repaired the leakage and the water supply was restored later in the evening. This is the third pipeline burst incident to have taken place in this area in the past two weeks.