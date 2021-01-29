Pimpri Chinchwad: Not mandatory to wear face masks while travelling with family in private vehicle

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday has relaxed norms and said wearing of face masks while travelling with family members in a private vehicle will no longer be mandatory within the boundaries of the twin-city.
It is not mandatory to wear face masks while travelling in a private vehicle only if the driver and the passengers are from the same family. However, it will compulsory to wear face masks if the driver or any other passenger isn't from the same family, the PCMC said in a notification.
Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also relaxed the norms. “Wearing a face mask will not be mandatory while travelling with family in a private vehicle. This relaxation will be applicable only within the boundaries of Pune city," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had tweeted.
The decision was taken in a meeting where Ajit Pawar, Pune guardian minister, reviewed the COVID-19 situation.
Meanwhile, the Pune division on Thursday registered 713 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 247 in Pune city and 110 in Pimpri Chinchwad.