Pimpri Chinchwad: Not mandatory to wear face masks while travelling with family in private vehicle

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday has relaxed norms and said wearing of face masks while travelling with family members in a private vehicle will no longer be mandatory within the boundaries of the twin-city.

It is not mandatory to wear face masks while travelling in a private vehicle only if the driver and the passengers are from the same family. However, it will compulsory to wear face masks if the driver or any other passenger isn't from the same family, the PCMC said in a notification.