Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad citizens receive calls from WhatsApp number with 'profile of PCMC chief'

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

An online fraud case of online fraud in which various citizens, including corporators, received WhatsApp calls from a person who pretended to be Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Rajesh Patil and sought financial help in the form of gift cards, reports from the Indian Express stated.

The report stated that an FIR has been registered in the case, which stated that calls from a contact that had Patil's name and profile picture were received by citizens between 10 am on January 17 and 11 am on January 18.

An officer told IE that the accused sought financial help in the form of gift cards from several citizens including three PCMC corporators. All those who were contacted reported the matter to PCMC authorities, he added.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
