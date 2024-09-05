Photos: Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge Meet Family Of Late MP Vasantrao Chavan In Nanded

Nanded: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday reached Nanded and met the bereaved family of the late Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan at his residence.

About The Demise Of Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan

Both the leaders offered their condolences to the family. Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan passed away on the morning of August 26 in KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

Congress President Shri @kharge and Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi paid heartfelt tributes to senior Congress leader Shri Vasantrao Chavan.



The MP was airlifted to Hyderabad from Nanded and was diagnosed with multiple health issues, including Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, a type of brain dysfunction that occurs when the brain experiences a decrease in oxygen or blood flow.

The hospital said that the MP was also diagnosed also suffered cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure and end-stage renal disease. A multidisciplinary team of doctors provided comprehensive treatment to the MP and he was on ventilator support too.

Press Release

The press release from the KIMS Hospital added that his condition worsened, leading to a complete heart block and subsequent cardiac arrest.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and constituents. His passing leaves a void in our lives and the lives of those he served. May his soul rest in peace," the press release adds.

The Congress veteran leader had been elected from the Nanded constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress Leaders Offer Their Condolences

Several party leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole also paid their condolences to the late MP.

"The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, Nanded Lok Sabha MP Shri Vasantrao Chavan ji is extremely sad. While paying my heartfelt tribute to him, I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family. A popular grassroots leader, Shri Chavan supported and expanded the ideology of Congress throughout his life. His demise is an irreparable loss for the Congress family.", said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.