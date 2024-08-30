By-Poll Likely to Coincide with Assembly Elections in Nanded After MP Vasantrao Chavan's Death |

Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan died a few days ago, and in such a situation, the election to elect a new MP should be held within six months. With the state assembly polls approaching, it is likely that both elections will be held simultaneously. Meanwhile, discussions about the by-poll have intensified in the district's political arena.

It is expected that the Lok Sabha by-poll will coincide with the assembly polls. As a result, both the Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti have already begun preparations. Potential candidates are strategizing to win the favor of senior party leaders to secure their chance.

The Lok Sabha elections were held on May 5, 2024, in Nanded district, with the results declared on June 4. Vasantrao Chavan, at the age of 70, won the Lok Sabha election but served as an MP for only 83 days. He won the election by a margin of more than 59,000 votes. Chavan, the Congress candidate, received 5,18,894 votes, while his BJP opponent garnered 4,69,452 votes. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Adv Avinash Bhosikar finished third with 92,512 votes. Initially, the election seemed to favor the BJP, but it turned into a closely contested race, with Chavan emerging victorious.

The Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti have remained silent on their candidates for the by-polls. It is speculated that Vasantrao Chavan’s son, Ravindra Chavan, may be the Mahavikas Aghadi's candidate. Similarly, the name of Meenal Khatgaonkar, daughter-in-law of former MP Bhaskarrao Patil, is also being considered by the BJP.