Vasantrao Chavan, Veteran Congress Leader And Nanded MP, Passes Away At 70

Veteran Congress leader and Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan passed away in the early hours of Monday (August 26). He was 70. He passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. He was under medical treatment for last two weeks.

He was earlier admitted in a private hospital in Nanded after he developed liver infection. He was also having trouble breathing. His blood pressure was low. He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Vasantrao Chavan has served in both houses of state legislature. He had to take up the mantle of representing Congress in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He won the seat and became a Member of Parliament for the first time when he was in his 70s. His victory was considered a sign that in Maharashtra and particularly in Nanded, Congress can win without the support of former CM Ashok Chavan who switched to BJP just before the elections. Nanded is Ashok Chavan's home turf.

Vasantrao Chavan defeated sitting BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar b 59,442 votes.

Political reactions started trickling in as news of Chavan's death spread. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to pay his tribute to the veteran leader.

Vasantrao Chavan political career

In 1978, Chavan began his political journey when he became Sarpanch of Naigaon. In 2002, he was elected for Zilla Parishad. However, he soon got elected in Legislative Council. For next 16 years, he served in both houses of Maharashtra legislature.

Chavan was also the chairman of Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank between 2021 and 2023.

Press Trust of India (PTI) cited sources to say that Vasantrao Chavan's last rites will be performed at 11 am.