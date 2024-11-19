Phaltan (SC), Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Fierce NCP Vs NCP Battle Anticipated In Party's Strong Bastion

Phaltan (SC), Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are approaching, and all eyes are on the big contest. The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP), will compete against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP - Sharad Pawar faction) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT faction). Phaltan (SC), an important seat in Satara District, is getting a lot of attention.

Phaltan (SC) is one of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is seat number 255 and is located in Satara District. This general category seat is currently represented by Dipak Pralhad Chavan from the NCP. Phaltan (SC) is a stronghold of the NCP, as the candidates from the seat have been able to win the elections from the constituency for five consecutive times.

Key Candidates

There are a total of 14 candidates in fray for the Phaltan (SC) assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Chavan Deepak Pralhad from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) who is being backed by the MVA and Sachin Patil from the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has also fielded its candidate from the seat, Sachin Jalandar Bhise. There seems to be a tight contest between both the NCP candidates.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 Results

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Dipak Pralhad Chavan managed to get 117617 votes and defeated Agawane Digambar Rohidas of BJP. Rohidas managed to get 86636 votes in the elections.

Satara Legislative Assembly Constituency:

Phaltan (SC) is one of the eight assemblies in the Satara district. These assemblies are - 255 - Phaltan (SC), 256 - Wai, 257 - Koregaon, 258 - Man, 259 - Karad North, 260 - Karad South, 261 - Patan, 262 - Satara.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra currently has 202 MLAs. Among these, BJP holds 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has 38, and other parties have 24.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats. Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has 12, and other parties hold six. There are also 15 vacant seats.

Election Dates And Results:

Elections will be held in the Solapur City North assembly constituency on November 20, as all the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will go for vote on the same date on Wednesday. The results for the elections will be announced on Friday (November 23) along with Jharkhand Assembly Elections results.