PFI crackdown: Maharashtra ATS makes one more arrest

Photo: Representative Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have arrested one more person from Jalna in connection with their ongoing crackdown against members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), agency officials informed on Tuesday.

"ATS Maharashtra has arrested one accused namely Shaikh Umer Shaikh Habib, 30, from Jalna, Maharashtra," said an ATS official.

Upon his arrest, the accused was produced before Additional Session Judge (NIA Special Court), Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and has been remanded to police custody till October 15.

According to the police, on September 22, ATS Maharashtra had registered four FIRs against members of PFI for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities under UAPA. Subsequently, 21 accused were arrested from different parts of Maharashtra.