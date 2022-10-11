e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPFI crackdown: Maharashtra ATS makes one more arrest

PFI crackdown: Maharashtra ATS makes one more arrest

The accused has been remanded police custody till Oct 15

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials have arrested one more person from Jalna in connection with their ongoing crackdown against members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), agency officials informed on Tuesday.

"ATS Maharashtra has arrested one accused namely Shaikh Umer Shaikh Habib, 30, from Jalna, Maharashtra," said an ATS official.

Upon his arrest, the accused was produced before Additional Session Judge (NIA Special Court), Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and has been remanded to police custody till October 15.

According to the police, on September 22, ATS Maharashtra had registered four FIRs against members of PFI for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities under UAPA. Subsequently, 21 accused were arrested from different parts of Maharashtra.

Read Also
Thane: Man accused of major crimes including murders, extortion arrested
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Celebration time at Thackeray's Matoshree as large number of Shiv Sainiks come with flaming...

Mumbai: Celebration time at Thackeray's Matoshree as large number of Shiv Sainiks come with flaming...

Mumbai: Rakesh Wadhawan denied bail in EOW's PMC case

Mumbai: Rakesh Wadhawan denied bail in EOW's PMC case

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI member from Jalna, 22 held in state so far

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI member from Jalna, 22 held in state so far

Andheri by-poll to be contested jointly by Maha Vikas Aghadi partners

Andheri by-poll to be contested jointly by Maha Vikas Aghadi partners

Mumbai: Cheaper passenger water transport services likely between Belapur-SoBo

Mumbai: Cheaper passenger water transport services likely between Belapur-SoBo