Petition filed in NGT against Oberoi's luxury Worli project 'Three Sixty West'

Promotional poster of Three Sixty West | Oberoi Realty Twitter

A petition has been filed at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the upscale Three Sixty West at Worli – jointly developed by Oberoi Realty and Skylark Buildcon – and government authorities including the state Environment Department for not executing the tribunal's order of ensuring provisions for ample parking space to the slum rehabilitation component of the project.

The execution application filed states, “…it was stipulated that the developers could sell their flats only after providing 500 parking spaces to the rehabilitation tenements. However, without providing a single parking space, the developers sold the apartments by making the most expensive real estate deal to ever happen in India.”

The petition has been filed by Santosh Patil and Manoj Salvi, residents of Prabhadevi which is affected by the project. The rehabilitation component under this Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project has 2,300 tenements and it is expected that residents won't park their vehicles in the open spaces around the building, thereby creating a roadblock during emergencies.

Earlier, a February 2 order of the NGT directed the SRA to coordinate with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to take remedial action within a month. However, this was not done.

As per recent reports, D Mart promoter Radhakishan Damani had purchased the remainder of 23 luxury apartments in the project for about Rs1,200 crore, thereby allowing Sudhakar Shetty promoted Skylark Buildcon to empty its share of apartments it is supposed to sell.

This project comprises two towers and is being developed jointly by Oberoi Realty and Skylark Buildcon. One tower will house Ritz Carlton and Tower B is where the bigwigs of the corporate world and Bollywood will own apartments.