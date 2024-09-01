Patra Chawl Scam: Key Witness Swapna Patkar Alleges Rape, Life Threats, & Coercion To Alter Statement

Patra chawl redevelopment | Representative Image

Mumbai: Swapna Patkar, the prime witness in the Rs 1,100 crore Patra Chawl redevelopment scam of money laundering against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, has written a letter to Additional Director (Western Region), Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging rape and life threats to her “for changing the statements given during the investigation of the case.”

About The Letter

In the letter, Patkar wrote, “I would like to bring it to your notice that the accused in the case and his goons are constantly indulging in the witness threatening me. I am continuously being threatened and being pressurised to change my statements given during the investigations, I am also being pressurised for the title of some lands and properties in the name of one accused, Sanjay Raut, and his family members.”